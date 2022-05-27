First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Down 49.3% in May

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the April 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 341,897 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,556,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,781,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,247,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 108,066 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $37.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

