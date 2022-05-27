First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the April 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $58.73. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $64.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDIV. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

