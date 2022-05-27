First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 128.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of CARZ stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $67.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 2,793.4% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

