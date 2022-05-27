First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 128.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of CARZ stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $67.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.