First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Down 51.6% in May

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the April 30th total of 405,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 16,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 24,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of FCT stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

