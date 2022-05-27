First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Down 48.9% in May

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the April 30th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First United by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First United by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of First United by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First United by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FUNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

FUNC opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98. First United has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Research analysts forecast that First United will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

