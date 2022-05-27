First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.
First US Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.
First US Bancshares stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $66.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.41.
First US Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.
