First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

Shares of First US Bancshares stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. First US Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in First US Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 68.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First US Bancshares during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 37.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares (Get Rating)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.