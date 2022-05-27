First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
First US Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of First US Bancshares stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. First US Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.
About First US Bancshares (Get Rating)
First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.
