FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.70) target price on the transport operator’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 119.33 ($1.50).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 137.30 ($1.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.59. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.47. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 72.40 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 143.02 ($1.80).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.