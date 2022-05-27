Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FISV. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $101.11. 67,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,506. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.64.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fiserv by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

