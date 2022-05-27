Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 154.8% from the April 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 50.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFO opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

