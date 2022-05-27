Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Update

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLME. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Flame Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLME stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Flame Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

