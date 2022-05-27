Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Down 55.8% in May

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the April 30th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FSI opened at $2.33 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $28.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

FSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

