Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Flowers Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Flowers Foods has a payout ratio of 63.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

NYSE FLO opened at $27.36 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.