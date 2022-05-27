Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Flowers Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 63.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,676,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,047,000 after purchasing an additional 499,654 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,862,000 after purchasing an additional 243,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,054,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,541,000 after purchasing an additional 90,643 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Flowers Foods (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.