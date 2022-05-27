Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) will post $346.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $448.47 million and the lowest is $215.59 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fluence Energy.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

FLNC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.