Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:FTF)

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON FTF traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 59.50 ($0.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,773. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 52 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 63.50 ($0.80). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.54.

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

