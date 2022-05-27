Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) PT Lowered to $23.00 at SVB Leerink

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 315.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $5.53 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $264.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Forma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FMTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,435,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,042,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 999,479 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,474,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 302,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

