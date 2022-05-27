Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) PT Lowered to $46.00

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of FMTX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,253. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $274.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Forma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FMTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $15,435,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $18,042,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 999,479 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,474,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 89.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 302,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

