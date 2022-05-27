Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Short Interest Update

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the April 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 836,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 30,868 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 707,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 280,496 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 615,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 42,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSSI stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

