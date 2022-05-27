Fortum Oyj (FOJCY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS: FOJCY) recently:
- 5/19/2022 – Fortum Oyj was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 5/18/2022 – Fortum Oyj had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.30 ($18.40) to €18.50 ($19.68). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Fortum Oyj was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/13/2022 – Fortum Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/11/2022 – Fortum Oyj was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,460. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%.
