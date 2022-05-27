Fortum Oyj (FOJCY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS: FOJCY) recently:

5/19/2022 – Fortum Oyj was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

5/18/2022 – Fortum Oyj had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.30 ($18.40) to €18.50 ($19.68). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Fortum Oyj was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2022 – Fortum Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2022 – Fortum Oyj was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,460. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

