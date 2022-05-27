Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a growth of 170.7% from the April 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of FTMDF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. Fortune Minerals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.13.
