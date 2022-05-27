Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a growth of 170.7% from the April 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of FTMDF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. Fortune Minerals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.13.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

About Fortune Minerals (Get Rating)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.