Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Short Interest Up 116.2% in May

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 116.2% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMIV. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 566,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 153,334 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $732,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 175,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Shares of FMIV stock remained flat at $$9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Forum Merger IV has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.