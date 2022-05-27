Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) CEO Sells $70,600.00 in Stock

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,215,837 shares in the company, valued at $22,703,809.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FOSL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,079. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The accessories brand company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $604.20 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fossil Group by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

