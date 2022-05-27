Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:FCPT remained flat at $$27.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,201. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Moody acquired 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,828,000 after purchasing an additional 267,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,711,000 after purchasing an additional 312,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 225,087 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,185,000 after purchasing an additional 538,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

