Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 31,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. Four Seasons Education has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEDU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides comprehensive educational services in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary educational service offerings are designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logical thinking abilities. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.