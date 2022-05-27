Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Up 127.5% in May

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 127.5% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

FTF opened at $6.79 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0669 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

