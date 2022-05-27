Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 136.3% from the April 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 808.0 days.

Fraport stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.42. Fraport has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $75.83.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

