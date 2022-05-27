Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 136.3% from the April 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 808.0 days.
Fraport stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.42. Fraport has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $75.83.
Fraport Company Profile (Get Rating)
