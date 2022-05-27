Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY remained flat at $$27.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. Fraport has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $39.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HSBC raised Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fraport from €65.00 ($69.15) to €57.00 ($60.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

