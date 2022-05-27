Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FDVA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.15. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. Freedom Financial has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 million and a PE ratio of 9.43.
