Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FDVA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.15. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. Freedom Financial has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 million and a PE ratio of 9.43.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest-bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

