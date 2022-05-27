Fresnillo (FRES) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fresnillo (LON: FRES) in the last few weeks:

5/23/2022 – Fresnillo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.07) price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Fresnillo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,175 ($14.79) to GBX 1,225 ($15.41). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 880 ($11.07) price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Fresnillo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.07) price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 880 ($11.07) price target on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Fresnillo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,175 ($14.79) price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Fresnillo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.07) price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Fresnillo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,175 ($14.79) price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.44) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Fresnillo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($13.84) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Fresnillo had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.81) to GBX 800 ($10.07). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fresnillo stock traded down GBX 9.12 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 804.88 ($10.13). The stock had a trading volume of 291,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,387. Fresnillo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 997.60 ($12.55). The company has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 17.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 767.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 793.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56.

Get Fresnillo plc alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.