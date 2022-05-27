FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $307,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 21,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,465.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FRP stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,381. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.52. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,014.17 and a beta of 0.61.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FRP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FRP by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FRP by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FRP by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FRP by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

