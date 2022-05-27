Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FTEK. TheStreet lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 5.25. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.