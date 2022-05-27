FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $13.21 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $13.89 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.54.

TSE:BMO opened at C$135.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$90.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$121.76 and a twelve month high of C$154.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$142.03.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.67 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.