FY2022 EPS Estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Raised by Analyst

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.20 ($6.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.45) to €7.30 ($7.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

BBVA stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

