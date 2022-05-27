FY2022 EPS Estimates for UniCredit S.p.A. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for UniCredit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UniCredit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

