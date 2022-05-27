FY2023 Earnings Estimate for MEI Pharma, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of MEI Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.68). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 106,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 36.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 205.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,798 shares in the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

