FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Navigator Holdings Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navigator in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Navigator has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

