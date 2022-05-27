FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Dycom Industries to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $92.42 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.