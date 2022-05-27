FY2023 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $16.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.70 EPS.

WSM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.78. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

