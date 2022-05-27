FY2024 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Cut by Analyst

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $9.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

BBY stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $99.76. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

