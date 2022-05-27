FY2024 EPS Estimates for Triumph Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Triumph Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TGI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.32 million, a P/E ratio of -23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 644,832 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,200,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 1,287.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 157,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.