FY2025 EPS Estimates for VNET Group, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VNET Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their price objective on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.68.

VNET Group stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. VNET Group has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). VNET Group had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.94 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

