Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 125.1% from the April 30th total of 34,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GANX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Gain Therapeutics from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 14.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. Gain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $10.95.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.
About Gain Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
