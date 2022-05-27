Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 125.1% from the April 30th total of 34,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GANX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Gain Therapeutics from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 14.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. Gain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Gain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GANX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 7,212.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

