Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.40.

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

