Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of GHAC stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHAC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 88,782 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 33,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.
Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.
