GAP (NYSE:GPS) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

Get GAP alerts:

GPS opened at $11.12 on Friday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of GAP by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GAP by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after acquiring an additional 415,813 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.