GAP (NYSE:GPS) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Shares of GPS opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GAP has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of GAP by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

