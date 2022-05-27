GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $18.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Guggenheim to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. 1,847,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,492,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. GAP has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $35.35.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in GAP by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GAP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,061,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in GAP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in GAP by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in GAP by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.