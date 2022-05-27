GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.72.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. GAP has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at about $915,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,208,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

