GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

Get GAP alerts:

GPS stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. GAP has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GAP by 600.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 771,230 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,061,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in GAP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.